Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.29-3.62 for the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $921.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.