Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Invitae in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NVTA stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Invitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth $68,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,966 shares of company stock valued at $33,781,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

