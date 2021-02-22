IOST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Billion (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. IOST has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $2.53 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 89.2% higher against the dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00759791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039926 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061527 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.47 or 0.04444684 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

