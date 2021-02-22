IoTeX Price Hits $0.0238 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $229.19 million and $52.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00056871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00719225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00060879 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.32 or 0.04339223 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

