Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 8.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $43.00. 1,215,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,143,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

