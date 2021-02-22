Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 8.9%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $43.00. 1,215,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,143,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.94.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.
