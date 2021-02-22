Iowa State Bank Purchases 69 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 281,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $917,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

