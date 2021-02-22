IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) Shares Down 1%

Shares of IQ Hedge Event-Driven Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QED) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 2,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

