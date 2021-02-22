IQeon Market Capitalization Tops $15.47 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $536,775.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00005152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00744110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00024205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062107 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.54 or 0.04377602 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

