IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 308,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE IQV opened at $188.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
