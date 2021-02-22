IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 308,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

