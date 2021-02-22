IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 19.7%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price rose 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,583,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 624,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $93.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

