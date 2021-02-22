Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.20. 1,495,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,014,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Specifically, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,573 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

