Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.01. 75,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,759. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

