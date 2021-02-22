Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,258,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 13.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

