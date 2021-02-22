Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. 8,604,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

