iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 603,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,636,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,807 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,604,011 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

