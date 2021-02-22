iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,343 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $111,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. 8,604,011 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

