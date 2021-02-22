iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.40. 8,604,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

