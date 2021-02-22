iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

