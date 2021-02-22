iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.