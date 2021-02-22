iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.30. 93,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,086. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

