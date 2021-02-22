iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.94

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.94 and last traded at $110.94, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 67,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.