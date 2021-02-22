iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,161,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,049,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,863,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.26. 583,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,156,336. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

