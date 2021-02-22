iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 4,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.70% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

