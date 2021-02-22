iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. 12,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

