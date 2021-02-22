iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) is Gunma Bank Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gunma Bank Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

