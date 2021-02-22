iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.47. 51,682,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 28,590,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,058,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,298,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

