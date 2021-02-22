iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.19

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 91162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 176,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

