iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 3rd Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.22. 474,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352,727. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

