iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.81

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 8562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887,038 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.