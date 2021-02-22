iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

EWJ stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

