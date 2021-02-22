iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.07

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 13177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.