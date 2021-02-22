iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.47 and last traded at $76.47. 11,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 29,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

