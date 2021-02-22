iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 276,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 610,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,351,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,452,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,522 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86.

