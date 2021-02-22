iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 12.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.01. 555,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

