iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after purchasing an additional 934,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 414,181 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

