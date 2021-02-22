iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

