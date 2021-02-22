iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

