iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.66

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.66 and last traded at $105.66, with a volume of 5131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

