iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.13

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 1158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

