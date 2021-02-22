iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.69

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.69 and last traded at $106.69, with a volume of 2369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.