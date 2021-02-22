iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

