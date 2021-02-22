iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Lifted by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

