iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 8th Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.53. 13,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

