iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 285.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.