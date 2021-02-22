iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.05

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.05 and last traded at $164.05, with a volume of 439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.