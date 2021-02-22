iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.93

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.93 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 10728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $594,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.