iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $251.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

