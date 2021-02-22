iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after buying an additional 308,781 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,700,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.53. 1,389,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

