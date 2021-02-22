Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Down 9.4%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 104,451,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 37,923,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

