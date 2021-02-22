ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.87. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,358. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

